Court remands labourer for allegedly defiling 7- year-old girl

An FCT High Court in Kubwa on Thursday ordered that a 21-year-old labourer, Meshal Amos, who allegedly defiled a seven-year-old girl be remanded in a correction centre, pending hearing in bail application.

The police charged Amos with defilement.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Bello Kawu, gave the order, after the defence counsel, Charles Iwuchukwu made a bail application for the defendant pursuant to Section 36 (5 )of the 1999 Constitution.

Kawu adjourned the matter until April 23, for ruling in the bail application and hearing in the case.

Iwuchukwu had assured the court that his client will not jump bail, adding that Amos will present reliable surety if bail is granted.

He told the court that his client has spent three months in police custody because of the nature of the alleged offence.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Bunmi Aimola, told the court that the defendant, who resides in Kuruduma, Abuja, defiled the minor on June 27, 2020.

Aimola alleged that the defendant committed the offence in Kuruduma village, Abuja.

He told the court that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 31 of the Child Rights Act.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

