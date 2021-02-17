Breaking News
Court remands butcher for allegedly defiling his 14-year-old stepdaughter

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, Lagos, on Wednesday ordered that a 40-year-old butcher, Tunji Adeniran, who allegedly defiled his 14-year-old stepdaughter, be remanded in a custodial centre.

The police charged Adeniran with defilement.

Chief Magistrate, P.E. Nwaka, did not take the plea of Adeniran for want in jurisdiction.

Nwaka ordered that Adeniran be remanded in the Ikoyi Custodial Centre, Lagos State, pending legal advice from the State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Nwaka adjourned the case until February 18.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, ASP Thomas Nurudeen, told the court that Adeniran committed the offence sometime in January, at No. 1, Sadiku Street, Ilasamaja area of Lagos.

Nurudeen said that the minor told her school counsellor that her stepfather defiled her.

He said that the counsellor reported the case to the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development who took her to the police.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

