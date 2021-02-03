Court gives accelerated hearing to Ugwu, sacked Enugu labour leader’s case

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

The National Industrial Court in Enugu has given an accelerated hearing to the matter filed in 2012 by the sacked Chairman of Workers Forum, Comrade Osmond Ugwu, against the Enugu state government and its agents over his purported and ‘unlawful’ dismissal from service on August 15 2011.

Ugwu was issued with a sack letter by the state government over his alleged labour activism, pursuant to proper chart implementation of the then N18, 000 minimum wage in Enugu state, an action Ugwu said did not follow the process and contrived for victimization.

When the matter came up, on Wednesday, for an open of defence witness, the sole defence witness, Cosmas Ngwu, was not in court for cross-examination which made the defence counsel, Ifeoma Aniebonam, ask for a stand down.

The claimant’s counsel, Emmanuel Awuja, however, opposed the motion, insisting that a court does not stand down for an absentee party, more so when the matter has dragged since 2012 when his client was wrongfully dismissed from service.

The trial judge, Justice O.O Arowosegbe upheld Awuja’s opposition for adjournment, stating that the defence had no good reason not to proceed with the matter and imposed the cost of N5, 000 on the defence.

Justice Arowosegbe adjourned the matter to February 10 and 17 2021 for accelerated proceedings on the case.

The claimant’s counsel, Awuja, in an interview, shortly after the court session regretted that the prorated delay in the matter has taken a toll on his client, Ugwu, whom he said has suffered victimization on the course of protecting his co-civil servants in Enugu state and lamented the organized labour’s abandonment of Ugwu in pursuit of their general welfare.

“My client, Osmond Ugwu, was sacked from service by the Enugu state government on August 15, 2011, on the ground that he refused to answer three queries on him, whereas the queries were sent to him on September 5, 2011, and was given 24 hours to respond, which he did on September 6 but the government had sacked him before they issued him with a query.

“What gives me confidence in this matter is that we have a good case and we have enough evidence to back up our case. The claimant was wrongfully dismissed from service and from the documentary evidence, he was never given a fair hearing and due process was not followed in terminating his employment with the Enugu state government,” said Awuja.

Vanguard News Nigeria

