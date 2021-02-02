Court dissolves 7-year-old marriage on grounds of abandonment

Kindly Share This Story:

A Grade I Area Court in Kubwa, Abuja, on Tuesday, dissolved a seven-year-old marriage between Zainab Ozigi and Abubakar on grounds of abandonment.

Ozigi in her petition prayed the court to dissolve her marriage on grounds that Abubakar abandoned her for three years.

Delivering judgment, the Presiding judge, Muhammad Adamu ordered the petitioner to observe “Iddah”, waiting period to be observed for three months before contracting another marriage.

The petitioner revealed that she got married to Abubakar under Islamic Personal Law on Dec.28, 2013 and are blessed with one child.

Abubakar however consented to his wife’s petition for divorce, saying the court should grant her wish.

He denied abandoning his family for three years.

“I told my wife to leave Abuja and join me in Ogun but she refused.

” I cannot keep a woman who does not love me anymore. I am not perfect but I held my wife and marriage in high esteem, ” Abubakar said.(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

