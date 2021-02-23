Countdown: Apologise to Uzodinma or else..., political group tells Okorocha

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Orlu Political Consultative Assembly, OPOCA, comprising the 12 Local Government Areas in Imo West senatorial district, Tuesday gave Senator Rochas Okorocha representing the zone, 48 hours to apologise to the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma and Imo people, for behaving in a lawless manner by invading into the government sealed Royal Spring Palm Estate linked to his wife, Nkechi, built when they were in power.

The National President of OPOCA, Rex Anunobi, alongside his executives gave this ultimatum in Owerri, while speaking on the alleged invasion led by Okorocha, into Royal Spring Palm Estate.

He said that should Okorocha, representing the zone failed to publicly apologise that they would commence and intensify a recall process on him.

Anunobi added that their demands were in line with the duty of OPOCA, to instill discipline in Okorocha as they had done to other politicians in the zone.

He said: “OPOCA, after an extraordinary emergency meeting, is therefore using this medium to give the former governor and Senator representing Imo West in the National Assembly, Rochas Okorocha, 48 hours from today to apologise to governor Hope Uzodimma and Imo people for the shame his recent uncivilized action has brought to the state.

“If after 48 hours Okorocha fails to apologise to our Governor, and Imo people, OPOCA will be left with no other option but to initiate a recall process that will aim at exiting Rochas Okorocha, from the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He continued: “We also in the same vain call our dear governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, not to be distracted by the antics of the former governor by fully activating all instruments of the law and state powers to recover all that were stolen by Okorocaha, his family members and cronies for Ndi Imo.

