Consumers applaud Three Crowns for its “Give Your Heart Out” campaign

Consumers across the length and breadth of Nigeria have applauded Three Crowns milk, the iconic low cholesterol, heart-friendly brand from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO for the “Give Your Heart Out” campaign, which wowed audiences all through the festive season.

Three Crowns, in its unique and characteristic way, raised the bar of consumers’ excitement last December with the campaign which was aimed at making consumers, especially mothers, who are the hearts of homes and families, to feel appreciated for their year-round efforts.

At the end of the campaign, all of the women who had won the brand’s Mum of the Year campaigns over the years and many other mothers and consumers were amply rewarded for their participation in the campaign.

They included, but are not limited to Mrs. Chinwe Okoroafor (Delta State), Mrs. Abigail Oluwasegun (Lagos State) and Mrs. Kafayat Salami (Oyo State). These were the winners of the 2019 Mum of the Year campaign. Others are: Mrs. Halimot Akande (Ondo State), Mrs. Olayemi Oladosu (Lagos); winners of the Give Your Heart Out Campaign, as well as winners of the Mum of the Year campaigns from 2015 (when the campaign started) to 2018 and several other consumers of the milk brand across Nigeria.

While expressing their appreciation to Three Crowns for its consistent consumer-friendly campaigns, especially the “Give Your Heart Out” campaign. Mrs. Mary Okafor (Imo State) said, “It’s really a great privilege for me to have the opportunity to, once again, applaud Three Crowns publicly for this campaign.” Her year-round efforts were rewarded with a Christmas gift box.

Speaking in the same vein, Mrs. Joyce Akande (Lagos State) said that the Christmas gift box and the personalized message that came with it blew her mind. In her words, “The gift box and the message accompanying it were most unexpected. They literally blew my mind. My kudos go to the brand, the team, and the entire company. They have been consistent over the years, and they should keep doing so. Their consumer base can only keep widening.”

Alhaja Tawakalitu Ahmed from Kwara State who was nominated by her daughter for the “Give Your Heart Out” campaign expressed excitement when she got a call to expect a Christmas gift. As she explained, “I was really shocked to take delivery of the Three Crowns’ gift box and personalized message from my daughter appreciating my efforts to ensure I put food on the table for my family. My daughter also did not expect my name to be selected because she thought some of these campaigns are manipulated. No doubt, this is an eye-opener and a confidence builder for my family and me.”

On her part, Hajiya Halima Ahmad from Kano submitted, “I’m simply in love with Three Crowns; everything they do comes with the health, well-being, recognition, and celebration of mothers. No other brand does that in Nigeria. The brand has won my love and loyalty forever!”

It would be recalled that while excitement greeted the Christmas and New Year festivities, despite the rage of the Coronavirus pandemic, which defined the year 2020, Three Crowns milk raised the bar of consumers’ excitement with the “Give Your Heart Out” campaign, which recognized, rewarded and celebrated each mum as the ‘Heart of the Home’ all year-round. It was a December to remember for mums and other consumers.

On her part, Omolara Banjoko, Marketing Manager, Three Crowns, expressed her organization’s appreciation to all mothers and other consumers across Nigeria not only for their participation in the campaign but also for their continuing loyalty to Three Crowns.

In her words, “We always recognize and appreciate the fact that mums are always laden with physical and emotional responsibilities and sometimes are not appreciated for their efforts.

Three Crowns will not stop being the only brand that cares for the well-being of mums, recognizes how mums are the heart-of-the-home, and will continue to support every mum’s heart so she can keep the rhythm of her family going.”

Three Crowns is a leading Nigerian milk brand from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Nigeria’s foremost dairy company for over 60 years. The Company believes that milk is an essential nutrient for every individual. As Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk brand, Three Crowns has nourished mothers and their families for more than 30 years with essential vitamins and minerals that support their well-being.

Three Crowns is the first milk brand to show care for mothers and acknowledge the important role they play in the family. The brand recognizes that when mothers as primary caregivers are taken care of, this positively impacts the care they give to their families. The brand has thus given itself the patriotic task of encouraging women to eat and live healthy, thereby making their families happy.

Vanguard News Nigeria

