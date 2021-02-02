By Kingsley Omonobi
There was confusion on Tuesday over the possibility of President Muhammadu Buhari appointing a new Inspector-General of Police, IGP, or extending the tenure of Mohammed Adamu, who retired officially on Monday.
Adamu, who joined the service on February 1, 1986, attained the mandatory 35 years in service on Monday, February 1, 2021.
However, his position became a subject of speculations as he could not resign because the President was away in Daura, on a four-day visit. HERE is the story.
No sooner had President Buhari arrived Abuja from Daura on Tuesday (see pictures of his arrival HERE) than indications emerged that he may have made a choice of a new IGP; at least, in an acting capacity.
Although Adamu was part of the welcome party, one name that was prominent among the ones mentioned as his replacement was Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim, Commandant of the Police Academy, POLAC, Wudil, Kano; most times referred to as Nigerian Police University.
Sources disclosed that Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG, Ibrahim was named as the new IGP in an acting capacity, thereby dousing speculations of a possible extension of Adamu’s tenure.
Zanna, a Borno State indigene, had served as Commissioner of Police in Delta and Zamfara before his elevation to the rank of AIG. He was also Area Commander Metro in the FCT.
AIG Ibrahim was born on November 26, 1962. He obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Master’s degree in International Relations and Strategic Studies both from the University of Jos, Plateau State, he added.
“He was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force, on 15th March 1988.
On successful completion of training at the Nigeria Police Academy Annex, Kaduna, he was posted to Borno State Police Command, where he had a one-year compulsory attachment at Biu Divisional Police Headquarters, and later served in various Commands and formations across the country which includes the FCT.
As a proficient and astute investigator, AIG Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim, was appointed a member of the presidential Investigation team on “crude oil theft” in Nigeria set up by the former president Goodluck E. Jonathan.
When contacted on the possibility of Zanna’s appointment as the Acting IGP, a Senior Police Officer said, “All I will say is that Mr Ibrahim Zanna is highly qualified.
“He is a crack detective and an officer that has the interest and welfare of Police personnel anywhere he has worked. If he is confirmed as the next IGP, Policemen will jubilate.”