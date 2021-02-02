There was confusion on Tuesday over the possibility of President Muhammadu Buhari appointing a new Inspector-General of Police, IGP, or extending the tenure of Mohammed Adamu, who retired officially on Monday.

Adamu, who joined the service on February 1, 1986, attained the mandatory 35 years in service on Monday, February 1, 2021.

However, his position became a subject of speculations as he could not resign because the President was away in Daura, on a four-day visit. HERE is the story.

No sooner had President Buhari arrived Abuja from Daura on Tuesday (see pictures of his arrival HERE) than indications emerged that he may have made a choice of a new IGP; at least, in an acting capacity.

Although Adamu was part of the welcome party, one name that was prominent among the ones mentioned as his replacement was Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim, Commandant of the Police Academy, POLAC, Wudil, Kano; most times referred to as Nigerian Police University.

Sources disclosed that Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG, Ibrahim was named as the new IGP in an acting capacity, thereby dousing speculations of a possible extension of Adamu’s tenure.

Zanna, a Borno State indigene, had served as Commissioner of Police in Delta and Zamfara before his elevation to the rank of AIG. He was also Area Commander Metro in the FCT.