Confirmed COVID-19 infections in Lagos stand at 50, 310- Commissioner

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the state now stand at 50, 310.

Abayomi made the disclosure on Thursday through his verified Twitter account @ProfAkinAbayomi, while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for Feb. 2.

He said that 2,723 tests were conducted on the reported date, out of which 377 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed in the state.

According to him, the new infections increased the state’s total COVID-19 infections to 50, 310.

He said that the total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state since inception of the pandemic was 306, 847.

According to him, 3,485 COVID-19 patients who have been successfully treated and recovered have also been discharged from the state’s care centres.

“Total number of COVID-19 recovery in communities is 37, 545, while cases currently under isolation stood at 195 and active cases under home-based care are 8, 773,’’ he said.

The commissioner, however, disclosed that the state recorded another two COVID-19 related fatalities, increasing the COVID-19 deaths in the state to 312.

He disclosed that the bed occupancy in the state’s public and private COVID-19 Care Centres had further reduced to 57 per cent.

According to him, testing capacity continues to increase with the private laboratories accounting for 51 per cent of the COVID-19 test.

Abayomi advised the public to always observe all COVID-19 safety protocols to lower their risk of being infected by the virus. (NAN)

