Community chief, youth leader, in court for alleged joint act, mischief

A community leader, Danladi Bawa, 70, on Friday, appeared in a Wuse Zone Six Magistrates’ Court in Abuja, for alleged joint act and mischief.

The police charged Bawa and Danjuma John, 42, both of Azhata Community, Durumi, Area1, Abuja, with two counts of joint act and mischief.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Peter Ejike, told the court that the complainant, Chigbogu Emmanuel, of plot 497 Durumi 1, Abuja, reported the matter at Durumi Police Station, Abuja, on Jan. 11.

Ejike said that on January 9 at about 11 a.m. the defendants, destroyed the complainant’s flower garden.

The prosecution said the defendants destroyed six royal palm flowers worth N6,000 each, five masquerade tree flowers valued at N4,000 each.

Others include; 67 kerbstone flower valued at N400 each, a full-grown masquerade flower tree valued at N25,000, 40 pieces of wood valued at N16,000, three rolls of iron wire at N7,000 each.

Ejike said the cost of planting the flowers, mounting the woods at the garden and fixing the iron net was valued at N25, 000, thus, total cost of items destroyed was N169, 800.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 97 and 327 of the Penal Code Law.

The Magistrate, Linda Chidama, admitted the defendants to N200, 000 bail and one surety each in like sum.

Chidama ordered that the sureties must reside within the jurisdiction of the court with a fixed and verifiable address.

She said the sureties must also deposit their recent passport photograph with a valid means of identification, which must be verified by the court registrar.

The magistrate adjourned the case until March 10, for hearing.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria

