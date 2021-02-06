Commissioner’s death: Reps’ deputy minority leader condoles Enugu govt, Ekweremadu family

Kindly Share This Story:

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu has expressed shock and sadness over the death of the Commissioner for Transport, Enugu State, Hon. Mathias Ekweremadu Jr.

In a statement, Saturday, Okechukwu described the deceased as one, who loved his people and gave his best in service to them and the Government of Enugu State.

The lawmaker, who represents the Aninri/Awgu/Oji River Federal Constituency, Enugu State, also condoled with the Ekweremadu family and the Government and people of Enugu State on the development, saying it remains a grave loss to the State.

“Hon. Mathias Ekweremadu was an astute and grassroots politician, who served the government and people of Enugu State with passion and unimpeachable commitment and integrity. He made his marks in both the legislative and executive arms of government.

“This is therefore a personal loss to me and the people of Aninri and our entire Federal Constituency. But it is no doubt a particularly grievous loss to his wife, children, the entire Ekweremadu family, and the Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led Government of Enugu State. He will be sorely missed, but I pray God to grant everyone the equanimity to bear this irreparable loss” he said.

Okechukwu also prayed God to grant the deceased a peaceful repose, saying he would be fondly remembered.

