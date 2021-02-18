Comedian Neche dazzles at show, gets car gift from TDec company

Kindly Share This Story:

The sensational Nigerian comedian and rave of the moment, Prince Neche has thrilled his huge fans in Anambra State with yet another comedy performance tagged: “Peace of my mind.”

The massive turnout show hosted in the city of Awka, being the comedian’s 5th edition of his serial comedy show called “My Confession 5.0” was awesome and did not go down without an amazing gift from a construction company that rewarded his ribcracking business effort with a car gift.

The highly elated Neche who was filled with joy could not hold back feelings as he appreciated his amazing fans and supporters who have always stood with him, making every of his show a success.

“My Confession 5.0 comedy show has always been an event thats has recorded massive turn out from its inception till date. My heart really go out to my numerous fans and most especially, TDec Construction Company who not only recognized the talent in me but pushed it further with an automobile gift to encourage me more,” says Neche.

According to him, “This show being the first in the year and with impressive turnout signifies my readiness to thrill more.”

Speaking at the end of the event, a representative from TDec Construction Company said that the car gift is coming after the Comedian was signed as an ambassador to the Construction company.

TDec Construction company, a firm that specializes in all kinds of building and construction, with its head quarters in Anambra decided to bless Prince Neche who has been their ambassador for 2 years with a car.

READ ALSO:

The Lexus ES330 was presented by the company lawyer, Barr. Queen Agulefo to him.

While presenting, she said that Prince Neche has got what it takes to sell any product or services as a formidable brand ambassador. According to her, “this a little way we want to encourage his good talent.”

Among the personalities that graced the occasion were some of Anambra State real estate moguls, Chief executive of Arnold and Associates, founder and CEO, GSS Group of Companies.

Others in attendance were Ndubuisi Onwuakpa, Chairman Xfit Gym and Aerobics Center; Paschal Offor, founder, PassyXchange; Engr Emmanuel Chigozie; Emmanuel Anabueze Director, Newsland Integrated Media Services and others.

Supporting comedy acts were not left that include Josh2Funny and Kred, UnkuSP AKA Onyeobodo, YanBaba, Mallam Dagogo, Black Albino, Zanzino and other up coming acts.

Kindly Share This Story: