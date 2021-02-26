Breaking News
Come for me after arresting bandits terrorising the country, Igboho tells FG

Sunday Igboho

…asks govt to go after bandits first

By Adeola Badru

Following his alleged attempted arrest by Men of the Department of State Security(DSS), on Friday, the Yoruba acclaimed freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Igboho, has said that he was not afraid of arrest or running from anybody, but could only be arrested after the government must have arrested the bandits terrorising the country.

He spoke in reaction to the alleged attack on him, while on his way for a scheduled meeting at an undisclosed place.

Igboho, who was allegedly attacked at Guru Maraj’s area in Ibadan, said: “I am not running from anybody. Nobody can intimidate me. I have returned to my house in Ibadan.”

“I can only subject myself to arrest after the government must have arrested the bandits terrorising the country. The government should go after those bandits first.”

He lamented that he was disappointed that he was attacked without committing any offence by men of DSS who on the instruction of unknown authorities, attempted to prevent him to move around in Ibadan and beyond.

He said, despite their effrontery to stop him, he had managed to have his way to point of his scheduled meeting.

