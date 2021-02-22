COAS gives troops 48-hrs to recapture Borno communities from insurgents

Kindly Share This Story:

…We’ve been forced out of council secretariat for over 2 yrs —LG Boss

…As fire outbreak renders over 1200 IDPs homeless

By Ndahi Marama

Maiduguri—THE Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Major General Ibrahim Attahiru yesterday gave troops of the Nigerian Army, ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ 48 hours to clear insurgents off Marte Local Government Area, LGA, of Borno State recently seized by Boko Haram insurgents.

General Attahiru also directed troops to clear terrorists off Kirenowa, Kirta, Wulgo, Chikingudo communities of Marte and Ngala local government areas in the state.

He gave the ultimatum while addressing troops of the Nigerian Army Super camp 9, Dikwa, saying “areas around Marte, Chikingudu, Wulgo Kirenowa and Kirta must be cleared in the next 48 hours. You should be rest assured of all support you required in this very onerous task.

” I have just spoken to the Theater Commander, and the General Officer Commanding 7 Division, you must not let this nation down. Go back and do the needful and I will be right behind you.”

Meanwhile the Executive Chairman of Guzamala LGA of Borno State, Umar Kyari, lamented that since Boko Haram terrorists dislodged thousands of residents in the last two and half years, all operations of the council were being done at Nganzai LGA..

The Guzamala council chairman said, residents were in a very difficult situation compounded by last week fire outbreak which took place in Nganzai Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs camp, which rendered over 1,200 Guzamala persons homeless with no food or means of livelihoods.

According to him: ” Recall that in the year 2018, we in Guzamala Local Government Area Jubilated when troops of Operation Last Hold accompanied us including 6,000 IDPS back to Gudumbali, the Headquarter of Guzamala Local Government, we couldn’t stay there for a long, as Boko haram dislodged troops and the civil population.

“Precisely on 20 June 2018, we were forced out of Guzamala and now taking refuge at various camps in the state.

” Since then, Guzamala Local Government secretariat and administrative works are been operated temporarily in Nganzai Local Government Area.

