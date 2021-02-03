Coalition of PDP support groups charge Anambra on transparent primaries

Kindly Share This Story:

The People Democratic Party, PDP, Support Groups Coalition, led by the Head of Coalition, Dr. Basil Nwaolisa, has charged the state party Chairman, Ndubuisi Nwaobu to conduct transparent primaries for the upcoming state elections.

The coalition made this call during a solidarity visit to the PDP headquarters in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday, Nwaolisa further requested the party allows for free and fair primaries, putting an end to the era of imposition in the state.

Speaking further, the PDP coalition demanded that Anambra be returned to its original party, the PDP.

The coalition pledged to work closely with the party in making sure that Anambra gets the best this time and assured that all hands would be on deck.

In her remarks, a member of the group, Nike Abdulrahman, who came from North Central, pledged to throw her weight behind the PDP in its awaiting victory in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state.

Meanwhile, a prominent and executive member of the coalition from Taraba State, Dr. Ibraham David, told the chairman that PDP national has always been very ready to help state chapters.

He, however, urged the chairman not to hesitate in reaching out to the party national office should he need any assistance.

Another member of the delegation Abduljalal a.k.a Al-Jazeera, thanked the chairman and his team for their outstanding representation.

Abduljalal implored him not to rest on his oars until PDP moves into the Awka Government House through the ballots.

The delegation rounded off their visit as South-East Zonal Coordinator of ASO, Mr. Alozie Alozie, vowed to make sure that the youth in Anambra are fully galvanised to work and support PDP during the gubernatorial election.

He further promised that all realms of the media would be fully engaged to ensure PDP becomes the new song in Anambra State.

Other members of the team include Mr. Ikenna Onuzuluike, Anambra State; Ada Igbo, AIT Enugu State; Chigozie Orizu, Anambra State; Abigail Etussu, FCT; and Idris Abudujala, FCT.

Others are Hajia Hajara Haruna, Plateau; Jamunu Ibrahim, Sokoto; Sadiq Abubarka Zamfara; Ahjaji Otumba Olusola, Oyo State; Muttaka Tuta, Kano; Igwenagi Charles, Enugu; and Adukwu Eucharia, Anambra state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

