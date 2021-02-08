Clerics urge Nigerians to trust God, remain strong amid challenges

Kindly Share This Story:

Rev. Godwin Osuigbo, the outgoing Abuja Regional Pastor of the Christ Apostolic Church, has charged Nigerians to trust in God, remain courageous and be strong in the face of the current challenges in the country.

Osuigbo, who gave the charge during his ‘Retirement and Send Forth Thanksgiving Service’ in Abuja on Sunday, stressed that this was the time to run to Christ.

He noted that there was nothing too difficult for God to do and that no matter the situation God is able and ever ready to turn it around for the best.

The cleric harped on the need for political office holders to remain committed to the welfare of the people and to work hard to surmount the security challenges confronting the nation.

He assured that the church would continue to pray for Nigerian leaders and support their efforts at improving the standard of living of Nigerians.

The Suleja District Superintendent, Pastor Joseph Ade-Ajayi, emphasised the need for parents not to allow the present economic situation in the country to affect their faith in God.

Ade-Ajayi expressed optimism that the country would come out stronger from the present situation.

He, however, stressed the need for the government to address the increasing number of unemployed youth in the country.

Mrs Isabella Osuigbo, the wife of the outgoing regional pastor, urged women to remain focused and not to allow the countries challenges in the country to affect the proper upbringing of their children.

She further charged women to pray ceaselessly and to teach their children to follow the path of Christ.

”Women are nation builders and building the nation starts from the home.

“We must teach our children the right things to help curb societal vices,” she said.

