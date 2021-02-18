CISLAC hails Buhari over appointment of Orji as NEITI’S boss

Kindly Share This Story:

Calls for compositions of NEITI’s NSWG

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Center, CISLAC, Thursday, hailed President Muhammadu Buhari over the appointment of Dr Orji Ogbonnaya Orji as Executive Secretary of Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, describing the appointment as a suitable and outstanding choice made by Buhari of Orji being in the helms of affairs of NEITI.

According to the statement, he (Orji) being ES of NEITI would bring about more sanity in the nation’s extractive industry following his “wealth of knowledge, experience in working with NEITI and sustained engagements with member countries of the global extractive industries transparency initiative at the international level over the years.”

However, CISLAC in the statement called on Buhari to consider the composition of NEITI National Stakeholders Working Group, NNSWG, “CISLAC hereby appeals to President Buhari to leverage on the excellent choice of Dr. Orji’s appointment to hasten the composition of the NEITI National Stakeholders Working Group whose tenure of office has expired since.

“CISLAC strongly believes that the composition of the Board will be most timely to strengthen Nigeria’s position among 53 members world body at this time when an insider and core professional is leading NEITI.”

Meanwhile, the statement called on NEITI’s new boss to bring to bear his sterling leadership qualities and ensure support, partnership, and collaborations, “CISLAC urge Dr Orji to provide required leadership, support, partnerships and collaboration needed by NEITI, the civil society and multi-stakeholders to push the boundaries of transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s strategic oil, gas, and mining sectors.

“CISLAC pledges to continue to work closely with NEITI under Dr. Orji’s leadership to push the boundaries of on-going reforms in the extractive industries.”

