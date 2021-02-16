Church sacks 3 officers in Akwa Ibom for allegedly usurping authority

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel

Three officers of the Samuel Spiritual Church in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state have been ex- communicated from the church over alleged exercising of authority and powers not vested on them by the church hierarchy.

The three members including, Dr. Samuel Matthew Akpan, Samuel Etim Emah, and Mr Patrick Etim were booted out for allegedly committing acts and insubordination capable of dividing the church.

This is contained in a statement signed by senior Apostle A.U Ekanem, high priest designate and general secretary, Rev Aniekan Inyang and obtained by Vanguard, alleging that Dr. Akpan elevated himself to the position of an Apostle contrary to the Constitution of the church.

The press release said Akpan sometimes ago collaborated with one Samuel Etim Emah and other persons to cause schism and sectarianism.

Also ex- communicated was Samuel Etim Emah former Apostle for attempting to destabilize the church through insubordination attitude, despite several warnings from the church hierarchy.

‘The release reads in part, ”that you Samuel Etim Emah sometime in 28th January, took away the holy ark of covenant in the church headquarters and replace it without authorization.

”That you forcefully, ordained and proclaimed Dr Samuel Matthew Akpan and Patrick Etim Udosen as Apostle without approval from the church and Constitution which restrict it to 28th October.

”Again on 16 August 2020 that the same Emah and cohorts presented one senior Apostle Akpan Udo Ekanem as high priest designate and introduced divide and rule system.”

Similarly, Patrick Etim, a former senior judge of the church was also affected by the ex- communication for exhibiting truculent act and collaborating with Mr Samuel Etim Emah against the church Constitution.

However, the three affected church officers could not be reached for their reaction over the allegations as at press time.

Vanguard News Nigeria

