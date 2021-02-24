Chukwudi Ezenwa: The rising star of entrepreneurship in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

“Don’t be deceived by my success stories and visible achievements. It has been a difficult, lonely, and problem-filled journey. You’re not the only one still going through hard times out there, just keep pushing forward. Even when you have to fail, fail forward.”

Chukwudi Ezenwa, a quintessential young Nigerian creating value for fellow youths using the instrumentality of job creation and entrepreneurship.

He is not a just a businessman; he is a visionary problem solver. This has been the reason for his standing out and staying tall in whichever sphere he is found. He is dogged at solving the problems human beings face.

Ezenwa has remained true to his calling, very intentional about solving numerous problems in this dispensation. Little wonder why he has made so much progress in the journey thus far.

Ezenwa has established many companies that are offering employment to young Nigerians. They include General Site Solution (GSS), a leading indigenous construction and consultancy company in Nigeria. The company specialize in the delivery of integrated architectural, engineering, procurement, and construction (AEPC) services.

It provides solutions that bring growth and sustainable development clients. It offers services ranging from project conceptualization, architectural design, building material supplies, real estate development, construction, project management services and others.

The mission of GSS is to protect the life and property of clients with dedicated staff and safeguard business investments using customized security services and integrity to honour commitments. Some of their services include provision of security guards, special operations, cybersecurity, and professional security services.

As a solution-driven organization, GSS Security has brought solution to a myriad of security challenges, complementing the efforts of the armed forces.

He has also played significant role in the real estate sector. The “Dubai Estate he developed is the first of its kind in the city of Awka. The masterpiece was planned and developed by GSS Group.

“A company with vast experience, intrinsic excellence and trusted in the real estate industry around the globe.” It is one of the choicest destinations of investment in the state currently. The return on investment has been huge as cost per plot has increased from N2.5 million in 2019 to N8 million in 2021.

The group is also into production, GSS Production is also a subsidiary of the GSS Group. It has made aforay into the entertainment industry as far as the Anambra Entertainment sector is concerned; its services include music production, hosting of top-notch entertainment events. GSS Production has created platforms for talented and creative young Nigerians to showcase their talents and has equally invested in their growth process.

Ezenwa is a young Nigerian, who is committed to making Nigeria a top entrepreneurship hub in the world. His dream is to empower Nigerian youths so that they will change the economic landscape of the country positively.

