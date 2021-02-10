Chuks Collins is reshaping the fashion world with new collection, TASOU

Kindly Share This Story:

TASOU is inspired by Chuks Collins diverse background and upbringing, integrating the sleek lines of New York streets with the fractal geometric shapes and colors of ancient and current-day Nigeria.

This country had an enormous influence on the designer’s childhood and is often an inspiration for his designs, as he taps into his ancestry and the fond memories of childhood.

As a conscious artist and designer pivoting and charting a more sustainable part is something essential to Chuks Collins. The brand is passionate about elevating the human experience on earth through arts and endeavors. The goal is to enable customers to understand and be part of that story to make informed choices.

TASOU is a sustainable clothing and lifestyle brand, which reconciles fashion with the dynamic fluidity of life and with the evolving, athletic nature of human beings and their ever-changing humanity. As humanity becomes more self-aware and conscious of the significant effect that we each have on the planet, Chuks Collins strives to improve the way we live and create positive change.

He aims to minimize waste going into landfills by finding a solution to reuse textile fibers, giving it a new life. The fashion industry is one of the biggest villains of carbon emissions and pollution; with this in mind, everything must run in a way that is economically, socially, and environmentally friendly. All materials used have been sustainably sourced and produced and made from recycled materials to provide fashion that’s good for the planet and all living things that call it home.

Chuks Collins had this to say when asked about the concept of the new brand, ‘ The new sustainable lifestyle brand and the fashion collection is inspired by the lost Benin kingdom in the south part of Nigeria and the beautiful streets of New York where dreams are made. It is a Lifestyle brand that closes the gap between street wear and athletic wear, with the liberty of reconciling our Art self and Act Self while creating a fluid avenue to life. Our Art Self being all that we are, the gifts, talents and uniqueness of ourselves, while our Act Self is what we do with everything that we are our activity self from our senses into functionalities with our different uniqueness.’

From a young age, his grandmother empowered him to start designing as a tool of his self-expression. The British born designer and artist attributes his success to the strong women who pushed him to own his craft. Today, more than just a designer, he’s a creative architect, stylist, style influencer, entrepreneur, and artist. His art is an extension of who he is, a champion of diversity and inclusion, and someone who dedicates himself to giving back- giving back to the planet and empowering women and people of color.

