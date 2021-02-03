China’s internet users top 989m in 2020 with 54.9% under 40 – Report

Kindly Share This Story:

The number of internet users in China reached 989 million by the end of December 2020, the latest report from China Internet Network Information Centre (CNNIC) said on Wednesday.

According to the CNNIC report, compared to figures in March 2020, the number of internet users in China grew by 85.4 million.

About 54.9 per cent of the 989 million Chinese internet users were under the age of 40, while those over the age of 60 accounted for 11.2 per cent, the report said.

However, the average monthly income of Chinese internet users remains relatively low.

Only 29.3 per cent of Chinese internet users can earn a monthly income more than 5,000 yuan (about 774 dollars), while 38.1 per cent of Chinese internet users make less than 2,000 yuan per month, the report said.

According to the report, about 309 million Chinese internet users are from the rural areas in the country.

Similar to other countries, online commerce expanded in China in 2020 under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

China’s online retail reached 11.76 trillion yuan in 2020, up by 10.9 per cent from the previous year, according to the report.

About 782 million Chinese internet users shopped online in 2020, accounting for 79.1 per cent of total internet users, the report said. (Sputnik/NAN)

