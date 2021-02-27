Chimamanda’s top 5 recommended books on black history

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Oyawale

To wrap up the celebration of Black History Month Amazon Books reached out to one of the world’s most outstanding writers, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, to share her recommended books.

The award-winning author shared five books that “had a tremendous impact” on her. According to Amazon Book Review, “these books can and should be read year-round”.

Top on her list is Carol Anderson’s White Rage that tells profound truths (embedded with facts) about structural racism especially in the United States. On the Courthouse Lawn: by Sherrilyn, A.Ifill is an eye-opener that reveals what you did not know about the barbaric act of lynching.

Isabel Wilkerson’s The Warmth of Other Suns; Author, is a classic on how African-Americans migrated from the South to the North in attempts of absconding racism.

A ruthlessly candid memoir; in Negroland by Margo Jefferson, we see a splendid woman manoeuvers through the world of Black aristocracy though restricted by racism. The in-depth story of a black woman both on political and social fronts; Ann Petry’s The Street was set in Harlem around the 1940s.

Although she didn’t include it on her list, Chimamanda’s Americanah which won the National Book Critics Circle Award is one book that has been on many recommended lists around the world for books that address race including Forbes’ 20 book list of “A Reading on Race in America

Vanguard News Nigeria

