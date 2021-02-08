Kindly Share This Story:

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

Elder statesman and prominent Igbo leader, Chief Mbazulike Amechi, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to ignore the call by Prof. Wole Soyinka to avert civil war in Nigerian and the country’s disintegration due to herdsmen crisis.

Chief Amechi, specifically told President Buhari that if he continues to ignore the calls made by Wole Soyinka and other Nigerian Statesmen who are not politically motivated by their calls, advise and admonitions, he is putting a stop to Nigeria, and will stand to regret it.

According to Chief Amechi who was also First Republic Aviation Minister, “you know that Prof. Wole Soyinka has been a crusader of justice in Nigeria. When the crisis started in Nigeria, when the Biafran War was about to start and other crisis that led to the Civil war, he told the Government that time the truth and they arrested him and clamped him into the prison, they punished him for telling them the truth.

“He is not a man that will be silenced; he is doing the same thing he did to government that time by telling them the truth of the possible things that will happen in the country if the government fails to address the herdsmen crisis and caution the Fulani herdsmen and their Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association if Nigeria, MACBAN, handlers, and their patrons. “President Buhari should do that now.

“If they refuse to listen to Soyinka and people like us that have been making the calls for some time now, because I fully endorse what Soyinka said; yes, Soyinka is right and you will recall that I have been making similar calls for peace to reign in the country, and if Buhari continues the way he is going, he is putting a stop to Nigeria.

“So Soyinka is completely right in his statements. I have severally made similar calls just like some elder statement from the North, South and Middle Belt; it is not today we started making similar calls but they won’t listen to us. I hope Mr. President listens now because the situation is getting out of hand and there is tension everyday and everywhere in Nigeria over the activities of herdsmen and people’s reaction to their activities.

“The politicians will not like to tell him the kind of truth people like us will always tell him; we are not asking him for anything for us, we only want him to hold the country together and not to allow it to disintegrate under his watch. I have made the call last week and I am making it again that the country should not disintegrate under his watch, the politicians are not interested is saving the country with him, they are only interested in the money they make from his government and what they will gain from his administration, and the money they are collecting, that is all they have in their minds”.

