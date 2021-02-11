Chief Jakande lived for good of others – Buhari

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief over the passage of the elder statesman and one time governor of Lagos State, Chief Lateef Jakande.

The President in a tribute said he believes Chief Jakande, lived for the good of others, state and country, and that his legacy of standing for all that was right for humanity would be long remembered.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, said while condoling with family, friends and associates of the elder statesman, President Buhari affirmed that his imprint on the commercial nerve centre of the country, Lagos State, which was the former national capital, will continue to awe and inspire, reminding everyone of the strength of character and sacrifices of the visionary leader.

He noted contributions of the first civilian Governor of Lagos State and former Minister of Works to the growth of democracy and good governance in the country, describing him as a patriot, whose wisdom will run through generations, especially in putting people first in development plans.

The President according to the statement said he joined government and people of Lagos State, Nigerian Union of Journalists, and Nigerian Guild of Editors, in mourning the veteran journalist, praying that the almighty God will receive his soul and grant him eternal rest.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: