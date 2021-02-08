CBN gov, Itsekiri, CAN, PFN, others mourn Okowa’s father

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, Itsekiris in government, Delta State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, PFN Delta State Chapter, Delta Political Vanguard, DPV, and the College of Retired Permanent Secretaries in Delta, have joined other Deltans and Nigerians to condole with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on the demise of his father, Pa Arthur Okowa.

Speaking during the condolence visit in Asaba, Mr Emefiele said, “Your dad is our father; he has sown great seed not just in our kingdom, but in Ika nation and in Delta State as a whole. The people of Ika nation and Deltans will miss him dearly. We pray that his soul and all the faithful departed rest in peace.

“We also condole with you on the passing of Tim Owhefere, the Majority Leader of State House of Assembly, who was another fine gentleman and good lawmaker.”

Speaking further, he said the CBN was partnering government at all levels and the private sector to provide sophisticated health facilities in the country to address healthcare needs of the people, adding that such intervention had become necessary in view of the widening gap in the health service provision due to poor medical facilities across the nation, adding that it was also in response to challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

The Itsekiri delegation led by Dr Joseph Otumara, said they were in Asaba to condole with the governor and his family on the unfortunate passing of their patriarch.

Speaking through Solomon Areyinka, the itsekiri people said: “We have come to condole with you and your family in this trying time. We received the news of the death of your dear father on January 28, 2021, with shock.

“However, we believe that at 88 years of age, he saw life, confronted it head on and conquered. The success of your father’s sojourn on earth is an open secret which came in handy as elements of dedication, focus, discipline and love for humanity.”

Delegation from CAN was led by Dr Sylvanus Okorote; PFN by Bishop Kingsley Enakhireri, DPV led by the National President, Michael Diden and the College of Retired Permanent Secretaries led by Okey Ofili also visited the governor to condole with him.

Responding, Governor Okowa thanked the groups for the visit, adding that the family was consoled by the visits from friends and well-wishers.

He said: “My dad lived a full life and I and my siblings have great joy that he had the time to play a role in our lives having tutored us to become what we are today. Having been a school teacher and politician, his guidance helped me a lot.

“We are proud of the life he lived and we thank God for giving him the grace to do the much he did in our lives and the many other lives he touched.”

