CALSER exonerates Army, Buratai, says no record of execution of six Igbo soldiers

Kindly Share This Story:

The Centre for African Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER) has rubbished reports of extra-judicial killing of six Igbo personnel in the Nigerian Army levelled against immediate past Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd).

The centre said the allegations of ethnic cleansing in the Army was not only false but an agenda to cast aspersion on the personality of Buratai while sparking an ethnic and religious conflict in the country.

CALSER made this revelation in a detailed investigative report signed by its President, Princess Ajibola and released on Friday.

The centre noted that from its findings, there is no record in the Nigerian Army that indicated such incident.

The report also established that the process of promotion and dismissal in the Army is not the prerogative of the Chief of Army Staff.

CALSER, however, urged the Nigerian Army to begin the gathering process towards identifying individuals and groups that are out to undermine its integrity as an institution.

It also recommended that the Army authorities seek legal redress against the group to serve as a deterrent to other individuals and groups attempting such mission.

Kindly Share This Story: