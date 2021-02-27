Breaking News
Translate

Cadbury Nigeria rewards Bourn Factor Season 2 winners

On 10:23 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Mrs. Oyeyimika Adeboye, Managing Director, Cadbury Nigeria (centre right) with prize winners of the 2nd edition of The Bourn-Factor School Talent Competition – Divine Promotion Nursery and Primary School in Ile-Ife, Osun State (1st prize (centre left); Success Foundation Academy in Abeokuta, Ogun State (2nd prize (far right); Potter and Clay Schools in Ilesha, Osun State (3rd prize – far left) – at the prize-giving ceremony within the Cadbury premises in Lagos, yesterday

Cadbury Nigeria, a part of Mondelēz International, and producers of the iconic Bournvita, a cocoa beverage drink, has rewarded the top three winning schools in the second edition of the Bourn Factor School Talent Hunt Competition, which took place nationwide, in 2020.

The winners were unveiled at a media parley held at the Company’s head office in Lagos, recently. Divine  Promotion  Nursery  and  Primary School  in  Ile-Ife,  Osun  State,  won  the  grand  prize  of N3million.

Success Foundation Academy in Abeokuta, Ogun State, which came second, won N2million, while Potter and Clay Schools in Ilesha, Osun State, in the third position, won N1 million.

During the prize presentation, Mrs. Oyeyimika Adeboye, Managing Director, Cadbury Nigeria, said one of the Company’s values is to “love our consumers and our brands,” adding that the organisation has continued to seek numerous ways to demonstrate this.

“The  Bourn Factor  initiative  was  launched  in  2019  to  enable  children  from  different  primary schools across  the  country showcase  their  talents,  compete, and  win  prizes  for their  schools, while raising money towards a social cause,” she said.

READ ALSO: How will Africa remember Donald Trump? Here is how

Mrs. Adeboye added that the initiative was in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) that seek to build sustainable communities. “Last  year,  we  worked  with  the  first prize winner to  set  up  an  Information  and Communication Technology (ICT) facility for their school.”

“We helped the second prize winner to renovate their school premises and  worked  with  the  third winning  school  to  set  up  a play ground and  a  borehole.  This year, we will partner with all the three wining schools to achieve their goals, adding that “We will also donate products to orphanages chosen by the winning schools. This will inculcate in the children, the habit of selfless giving.”

Mrs.  Adeboye thanked all the schools that participated in the competition and noted that the winners represent millions of talented Nigerian children. She enjoined teachers and parents to continue to support Nigerian children in nurturing their talents and building their dreams.

Earlier in his remarks,  Tolu  Olaoye, the  Innovations  Manager,  Cadbury  West  Africa, expressed delight with the level of participation of the schools, despite the irregularities in school calendars, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This, for us, is the kind of resilience we are seeking to achieve, teaching the younger ones how to persevere,” he said.

According to the statement, which was issued by Frederick Mordi, the Company’s Corporate Communications and Government Affairs Manager for West Africa, the competition is one of the several brand touch points that Bournvita is using to connect with children across the country.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!