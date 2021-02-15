Bus kills 12 herds of cattle crossing major road

Kindly Share This Story:

Twelve heads of cattle died on the spot while two others sustained injuries when a bus hit them in western Zambia, the Police said on Monday.

The accident happened along the main road connecting two towns in the province, according to police spokesperson, Esther Mwaata-Katongo.

Mwaata-Katongo said, in a release, that the accident happened when the driver of the bus hit the animals, which were crossing the road.

The accident resulted in the bus having two broken headlamp lenses, broken grill, a depressed bumper and a crack on the windscreen, she added. (Xinhua/NAN)

