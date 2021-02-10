Buni commends FEC for approving N8 Billion for completion of Damaturu water Project

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama – Damaturu

Yobe state Governor and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has commended the Federal government for approving N8 Billion for the completion of the Damaturu urban regional water supply project.

The Governor said the project which was approved by the Federal Executive Council on Wednesday would tremendously contribute to solving lingering water scarcity in Damaturu the state capital.

This was contained in a press statement sent to our Correspondent on Wednesday night signed by Mamman Mohammed, the Director-General Press and Media Affairs to the Governor.

Buni said the project would complement the efforts of the state government in addressing the water problems of the state capital and its environs.

“I want to especially appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari and the federal executive council for considering and approving the completion of this very important project that would touch the lives of our people.

“This is another dividend of democracy extended to Yobe state by the President Muhammadu administration.

“It is important to us because, Damaturu the has over the years increased in size and population, and is in need of a corresponding water supply.

“The state government has continuously been making efforts to improve water supply across the state to meet the water needs of the people,” he said.

The governor further said a committee on rehabilitation of water facilities was constituted with a massive intervention which has improved water supply in all the major towns of the state.

Governor Buni assured the corporation of the state government and people of the state to ensure successful completion of the project.

