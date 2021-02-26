Buni approves N454.2m for retirees, next of Kin of deceased LG staff

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama – Damaturu

Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved the sum of N454, 220, 666.94 for the payment of the benefits of 276 retirees and 88 deceased members of staff from across the 17 local government areas of the state.

This was disclosed at the weekend by Honourable Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information, and Culture, Alhaji Abdullahi Bego.

Bego said; “A total of N333, 229, 100.01 will be paid electronically to the accounts of the 276 benefitting retirees, while the balance of N120, 991, 566.93 will be paid to the next of kin of the 88 deceased personnel.

“The current payments approved by the governor constitutes batch 43 in the long list of benefit payments to retired local government staff.

“Some may recall that in September 2020, His Excellency Governor Buni had approved N441, 870, 166.50 to 321 retirees, which constituted batch 42 in the payment schedule.

“The public should note that payment approvals granted by the governor are always based on the recommendations of the Standing Committee for the Verification and Settlement of Outstanding Pension and Gratuity Liabilities of Local Government Retirees,” Bego stated.

