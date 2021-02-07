Buhari’s supporters, loyalists raise alarm over alleged lopsided appointments in Southwest

Kindly Share This Story:

…Say many of them abandoned, forgotten

A cross section of President Muhammadu Buhari’s supporters and stakeholders of his defunct Congress of Progressives Change (CPC) in the Southwest geo-political zone have raised an alarm over what they described as lopsided political appointments in the region.

The aggrieved supporters expressed their disappointment barely days after President Buhari nominated the recently retired Service Chiefs for non-career Ambassadorial positions.

They alleged that most of the capable and devoted party leaders who worked for President Buhari’s election in 2011 under the then CPC and later in 2015 and 2019 under the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been neglected. Those in the Southwest especially, have been marginalised in the current scheme of things in the zone.

The aggrieved loyalists said they are competent and professionals in their various endeavours, who organised several programmes to support President Buhari before, during and after the elections, adding that, they also deserve to be given responsibilities.

Comrade Adeyemi Idowu, a stakeholder of the then CPC in Ogun state said, “I can tell you that the appointments have been lopsided, especially in Southwest. It has only favoured members of former Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN). I know many educated captains of industries, even astute politicians who rallied support for President Buhari during their time in the CPC, the party he founded, but didn’t get any appointment till date. They’re still being shortchanged in the APC even after the merger with ACN and ANPP, which produced President Buhari as the flagbearer.”

Citing names, Comrade Adeyemi said in Ogun State, there are Hon. Lanre Kuku, Fatai Olatunji; Olufemi Olaore, Hammed Elegbeleye in Oyo; Wole Adunola, Kola Olabisi in Osun; Adewale Agboola Dixon, Owa Babatunde in Ekiti; Soji Ehinlanwo, Damilola Oluyemi and Hamisu Mohammed in Ondo, among others.

“These were confirmed President Buhari loyalists, who gave their best for him while in CPC and even in APC. They spent personal funds, energy and risked their lives, yet, many of them in the Southwest have not been offered political appointments despite their proficiencies. This isn’t fair!,” he added.

Another aggrieved party member, Lekan Yusuf, an executive of Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO) in Surulere, Lagos State said there are many personalities who worked for President Buhari in Lagos, among them are Hon. Thomas Adu, Olufemi Adeniregun, Blessing Okere, late Chief EmiAbata Balogun and Amb. Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, who was among the major financiers of BYO across the major States in Nigeria.

According to him, all of these people could have been invited to serve the country through this current administration. “They are committed and loyal party members who are also qualified to hold any political post, yet, the Presidency keeps on recycling the same set of people that haven’t delivered well.”

He and other aggrieved members however urged President Buhari to call some of his qualified loyalists to serve the country before the expiration of his tenure.

“President Buhari has spent two out of his four-year second term, there’s still time to right the wrongs. Evidently, all of us cannot get appointments but, those real and qualified field workers, particularly, Amb. Mumuni, who is a renowned international security expert, should be allowed to serve their fatherland under this administration,” he added.

The Lagos Chairman of BYO, Comrade Waheed Odunuga described Amb. Mumuni — a former CPC governorship candidate in Lagos, as a role model to many and a great source of inspiration to the youths.

“He supported President Muhammadu Buhari and promoted his ideologies and principles. He provided mentorship and guidance relating governance, security and public affairs to the youths, especially Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO). He is a philanthropist who catered for the social needs of the youths and women in the community. He has got a lot to offer the country owing to several international awards and recognition,” Comrade Odunuga added.

Why Southwest loyalists were shortchanged

The former CPC Secretary in Lagos, Comrade Tope Balogun said many states of the Southwest zone have almost similar experience, adding that the situation in Lagos State is the most devastating.

According to him, “It is such a painful tale to tell. I, being the State Secretary knew so much of the expectations from all the members as appointments kept trickling in after the eventually winning the presidential election. To our dismay, till date, no known grassroot leader from Southwest has been factored into any of the appointments so far and this is really baffling.

“Personally, I still wonder what the offence of the leadership in Southwest is or its gravity, to warrant such abandonment by the presidency since the first tenure till date.

“Though, many of us still advocate for the consideration of someone like Amb. Abayomi Mumuni, who was the party’s major financier since the CPC flag was raised in Lagos State and hoisted by Late Chief Emiabata-Balogun,” he added.

According to him, Amb. Mumuni being the governorship candidate, became the flag-bearer who almost singlehandedly financed the State Congress where I emerged as Secretary. He sponsored the party delegates across the local governments, to the national congress where the recently late Tony Momoh became the National Chairman.

“He donated monthly imprest to run the secretariat outside donating his building for use as party secretariat where series of meetings and events held that made the party the bride of astute politicians such that we became a force to be reckoned with within a very short period and many other sacrifices he made which I and other truthful ones won’t overlook.

“It is noteworthy that our participation at the grassroot with the support of some of these leaders made us win councillorship positions in the only local government election that was held before we moved on to form APC.

“Some of the leaders are now late and time seems to be dwindling away with diminishing hope among the living but, appointing among those that sacrificed before the final expiration of this administration would automatically change the narrative progressively,” he said.

Comrade Balogun explained why many CPC members in the Southwest haven’t made up appointments despite their unwavering support for President Buhari.

According to him, the simple truth is that many of the major stakeholders from Southwest in the then CPC lost out in the APC arrangement after the merger which all started when nobody was selected among the Southwest leaders of CPC when the national steering committee of APC was inaugurated.

He said, “The legacy parties as they were called back then i.e CPC, ANPP and ACN were given nine slots each. CPC leadership got it wrong when they failed to distribute the slots across the geo-political zones so that their interest will continue to be protected unlike the other two legacy parties that did that which eventually shaped their posture in the long run.

“Today, all the resultant effect of that singular act cost the whole structure of the party in Southwest to lose almost in totality. The few people that got appointed from the zone did get them mysteriously from personal adventures/ attachments/links and not based on structured party affiliation, loyalty, commitment and sacrifices in the buildup of CPC from efforts of core Buharists.

“Many of them spent fortunes to promote the party and the image of our leader, PMB back then. What happened next? All party executive members, other stakeholders as well as members in general lost out.

“Some of us who were State leaders fell out with our national leaders, particularly our former National Vice Chairman, because we felt they were not protecting our interest enough. Sadly, they also lost out of reward for their long and consistent loyalty and sacrifices towards the formation of APC, despite their advocacy for extreme patience,” he added.

