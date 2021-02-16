Buhari, Zulum, Buni, Borno, Yobe Elders’ Forum meet in Aso Rock

Kindly Share This Story:



By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with a delegation from Borno and Yobe States.

The delegation is led by Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State and his Yobe State counterpart, Mai-Mala Buni.

Other members of the delegation are former Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima and Ministers of State Agriculture, Mustapha Shehuri and that of State-Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu.

Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar, are also attending the meeting.

Also present at the meeting are the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rted) and the Director-General of State Security Service, Yusuf Bichi.

But conspicuously absent at the meeting is Chairman, Senate Committee of Army, Senator Ali Ndume who is from Borno State.

The meeting Vanguard learned was on the security situation in the two states and the alleged infrastructural deficit in the two states.

