Buhari won’t rig Anambra election for you, APGA tells APC

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

The national chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Chief Victor Oye, has advised the Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, to stop boasting that his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, would take over Anambra State in the November 6 by known and unknown forces, saying the governor would be disappointed because President Muhammadu Buhari would not rig the election for APC.

Addressing reporters at Amawbia in Awka South local government area of Anambra State, Oye described the utterances of some APC officials as daydreaming.

Oye said: “People are just painting the President in a very bad light and I am not happy about that. President Buhari is not that kind of leader that will influence elections.

“If it is the Buhari I know very well, he won’t support anything that will cause chaos or crisis in this state. Buhari is an honourable man who loves progress.

“President Buhari doesn’t interfere in any elections if he does he would have interfered in that of Edo, but he didn’t. Hope Uzodimma and his team went to Edo and nobody knew when they left Benin.

“When they saw the result trickling in, they disappeared before morning. The same thing will happen here in Anambra because we have the capacity to protect our votes.

“The forthcoming election is all about performance. The people angling for the position in APC don’t have the pedigree, mental capacity and vision. They have noting to offer to the state.

“We have been in the business for a very long time. So we can read the pulse of the nation politically. I don’t see any strong contender for this office against APGA. That office is divinely made for APGA.

“In 2017, it was the same story everywhere, with people shouting APC, PDP. I told them the election would end in 21/21 and it was so. The one coming now is unopposed. It is my prophetic utterance, write it anywhere.

“It is God that made kings and it is he that made Obiano king over the people of the state.

“Obiano has performed excellently. He has shown leadership, prudence in the management of state scarce resources.

“It is only natural that he appoints a successor who will take over from him and then present him to the people for confirmation through their votes. That’s how it’s done. Its is not something you can contest for.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

