Buhari presides over virtual FEC as cabinet members honour Gen. Abdallah

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), at the Council Chamber of the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a minute silence in honour of former Kwara State Military Administrator retired Brig.- Gen. Ahmed Aboki Abdallah, who died recently, was observed by the cabinet members.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, called on the cabinet members to stand in honour of the departed, who was a former Minister of Communications.

Late Abdallah served as Minister of Communications and later Minister of Social Development, Youth and Sports during the military regime, when President Buhari was the Head of State.

He later became the Military Administrator of Kwara State from 1987-1988.

NAN observed that the Council meeting is being physically attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

READ ALSO:

Ten Ministers including those of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Justice, Abubakar Malami, Agriculture Sabo Nanono and Education, Adamu Adamu are also attending the meeting.

Others at the meeting are the Ministers of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar, Trade, Industry and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, and labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are participating in the weekly cabinet meeting from their various offices in Abuja online. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: