Buhari pays tribute to 1st NNPC GMD, Festus Marinho

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of the pioneer Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Chief Festus Marinho, who passed on recently, aged 87.

In a letter to the Marinho family, the President described the deceased as a “skilled and knowledgeable person,” whom he worked with twice in his days as Petroleum Minister.

In a condolence statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, Buhari in the letter said:

“I write to express my heartfelt condolence on the passage of a noted Oil and Gas Executive, Chief Festus Marinho, whom I worked with in the industry for many years.

“Chief Marinho was Managing Director of Nigerian National Oil Corporation (NNOC), which was the forerunner of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). He became pioneer Group Managing Director of NNPC, where he proved his mettle as a skilled and knowledgeable person. No wonder he served twice, 1977-1979, and 1984-1985.

“As Minister for Petroleum for over three years, I served closely with the late Marinho. He was brought back under my time as military head of state. I found him resourceful and hard working.

“I pray that God rests his soul, and comfort the family he left behind.”

