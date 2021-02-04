Buhari nominates Olonisakin, Buratai, Ibas, Abubakar, Usman as non-career ambassadors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has forwarded the names of the immediate past Service Chiefs and the Chief of Defence Intelligence to the Senate as non-career ambassadors-designate.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina disclosed this in a statement he issued in Abuja on Thursday.

In a letter to Senator Ahmad Lawan, President of the Senate, the President said: “In accordance with section 171 (1), (2) (c) & sub-section (4) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for confirmation by the Senate, the under-listed five (5) names of nominees as Non-Career Ambassadors-Designate.”

According to the statement, “The nominees are: Gen Abayomi G. Olonisakin (retd ), Lt Gen Tukur Y. Buratai (retd), Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (retd), and Air Vice Marshal Mohammed S. Usman (retd).

“The President urged the Senate to give expeditious consideration to the nominations.”

Recall that President Buhari had on January 26, accepted the resignation of the former Service Chiefs and nominated new ones to take over.

Vanguard News Nigeria

