Buhari names Audi NSCDC C-G, as Nababa heads Correctional Service

ABUJA

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Ahmed Audi as the new Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC.

He has also nominated Haliru Nababa as the new Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS, subject to the confirmation of the Senate in line with the provision of the new Act establishing the Nigerian Correctional Service 2019.

Mohammed Manga, Director, Press & Public Relations in the Ministry of Interior disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the statement, Audi emerged as the best candidate out of those who “went through the transparent selection process initiated by the Ministry of Interior through the Board to ensure that the most suitable among the top-ranking officers in the service was appointed to replace the out-going Commandant-General of the NSCDC.”

The Minister of Interior and Chairman, Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Board (CDCFIB), Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola, who congratulated the new appointees, called on them to ensure full implementation of the mandate of their services.

Aregbesola charged them to ensure synergy with other security agencies in the country with a view to providing efficient internal security services and citizenship integrity for Nigerians and foreigners alike in line with the policy thrust of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

