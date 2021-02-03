Buhari, Ministers honour Tony Momoh, ex Agriculture Minister Alfa Wali

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari and members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday observed a minute silence in honour of two former Ministers, Prince Tony Momoh and Alfa Wali, a former Minister of Agriculture, who died recently.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minute silence was observed shortly before the commencement of the virtual meeting of FEC at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Tony Momoh, who died on Feb. 1 at the age of 82, was the Minister of Information from 1986 to 1990, while Wali, who served as Minister of Agriculture from 1998 to 1999, died on Jan. 25 at the age of 88.

NAN reports the meeting of the Council, presided over by President Buhari, is being attended by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari. are physically attending the meeting, which started at 09:00 GMT.

Others physically attending the meeting include the Ministers of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, Industry Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, Education, Adamu Adamu, and Aviation, Hadi Sirika.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are participating in the weekly council meeting from their various offices in Abuja, online.(NAN)

