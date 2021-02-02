Buhari ‘ll complete federal projects in Bayelsa, says Sylva

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emem Idio

MINISTER of State For Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has assured that President Muhammadu Buhari will complete ongoing federal projects in Bayelsa State.

Sylva, who spoke in a townhall meeting organised by his ministry in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital identified some of the projects as the Brass Fertilizer Plant, the Oil and Gas Industrial Park project at Ogbia, the Oloibiri Museum, the Petrochemical Plant in Polaku among others.

A statement signed by his aide, Julius Bokoru, said Sylva described the projects as interventionist, saying they were strategically designed to create jobs in the state.

The former governor underscored the need for all to work together to make Bayelsa a peaceful and investment-friendly destination and also assured that action would be taken on the Nembe-Brass road and harped on the need for peaceful co-existence among the people of the state.

He said: “Peace attracts investors and investors attract development. The era of lawlessness has passed, this is the 21st century and at this point everyone should be talking about development and growth.”

The statement quoted the state Governor Douye Diri as commending Buhari for completing the 17-storey secretariat of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board ,NCDMB, in Yenagoa.

He tasked the federal government to prevail on the international oil companies to relocate their head offices to Bayelsa and other states in the region.

“The relocation of such offices will further cement peace and attract investments to the region as there is no total peace anywhere in the country as shown by the EndSARS disturbances,” he said.

He harped on the need for collaboration between the state and federal governments to collectively pursue developmental efforts rather than politicising such issues.

Stakeholders, who attended the meeting such as youth groups, traditional rulers, government executives, business CEO’s and others hailed Buhari for his massive developmental strides and also requested a continuation of the current momentum.

The statement said the townhall meeting organised in partnership with the Bayelsa State Government attracted all stakeholders from the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria

