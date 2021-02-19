Breaking News
Translate

Buhari condoles with Okowa over father’s death

On 1:28 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Kachikwu’s books attest to our govt’s transparency in oil sector — Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and his entire family on the passing of their father, Sir Arthur Okorie Okowa.
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement he issued in Abuja, Friday.

READ ALSOPetrol sells for N175 per litre in Anambra

According to the statement, “In a letter of condolence to the governor on behalf of the Government and people of Nigeria, the President said:
“The late Pa Okowa lived a life dedicated to the service of God and humanity, as a teacher, school administrator, devout Christian and community leader. He will be fondly remembered for his meritorious service to Delta State and indeed Nigeria.
“I urge you and other members of the family to find inspiration and solace in the fulfilled life he lived.”
President Buhari also prayed that the Almighty God will grant Governor Okowa, his family and all those mourning “the fortitude to bear the loss of this outstanding departed gentleman.”

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!