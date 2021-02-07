Buhari condoles with emir, Daura community over matriarch’s death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep condolences and sympathy over the demise of Hajiya Mairo Sa’idu Daura, wife of the Emir’s late older brother and a respected lady who worked for the welfare of the community.

In a condolence statement on Sunday, President Buhari described the demise of Hajiya Mairo an irreparable loss.

The President in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja said, “I remember with absolute admiration, the motherly role played by the deceased throughout the Daura community and beyond. I am deeply shocked to learn of her sad demise.

“On behalf of the government and the people and myself, I extend deep condolences to Royal Family, particularly the Emir, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk and the brotherly people of Daura and express my heartfelt sympathy to her children, Ambassador Adamu Sa’idu Daura, Abdulkadir Sa’idu, Executive Secretary of the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency, PPPRA and Uba Bashir Daura.”

He prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Vanguard News Nigeria

