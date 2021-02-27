Bride, passengers abducted along Maiduguri-Damaturu road regain freedom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

A Bride and dozens of passengers who were abducted by suspected members of dreaded Boko Haram on Friday afternoon along Maiduguri- Damaturu road have regained freedom. Families of the victims and Sources have said.

Recalled that the insurgents attacked the highway and kidnapped a bride and her entire entourage on their way to the groom’s house in Damaturu after the wedding Fatiha which was conducted in Maiduguri.

The Maiduguri to Damaturu highway has completely become a death trap as the insurgents have continued to terrorise travellers and annihilate trailers for foodstuffs and fuel, several hundreds of people have lost their lives and many kidnapped without any trace.

This is even as a similar incident Thursday took place on the same highway in between Jakana and Mainok, where a UNICEF Adhoc staff working with Borno State Primary Health Care Development Agency were among those kidnapped after setting ablaze his Corolla S private car.

Family Source of the freed bride said they received a call from military troops in Beneshiekh that the bride including her entourage and other abducted passengers have regained freedom and that they should proceed to Beneshiekh town situated between Maiduguri- Damaturu 135km highway to receive them.

The bride who is a graduate of the University of Maiduguri is a resident of the Gamboru kasuwan shanu area.

According to the only survivor of the attack, an elderly woman who was attached to the younger bridesmaids to escort them to the bride’s home in Damaturu, said they were travelling with six cars together with the bride, she passed out immediately upon seeing the terrorists who appeared in the front.

They left her unconscious there and took away all the entourage.

They are to take the bride to her husband’s house who happens to be a member of the Prominent Hassan Yusuf Damaturu Family.

She was picked up by a patrol team who took her to the hospital for medical assistance. The bride’s family are unaware of the ugly scenario until after the woman who survived the attack regain consciousness and call home to inform them of the incidence.

