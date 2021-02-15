[Breaking]#OccupyLekkiTollGate: Sanwo-Olu orders investigation into alleged brutalisation of protesters

Kindly Share This Story:

…As LCC records over N2.5Bn loses from Oct 20, 2020, to Feb. 13, 2021-MD

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu to institute an investigation into the harassment of some protesters who were arrested during last Saturday botched protest at the Lekki Tollgate.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed this on Monday, at a media parley, organised by Management of Lekki Concession Company, LCC, to clear the air on some controversial reports in the media, held in Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

The botched protest was being organised by some aggrieved groups to protest the order by a judicial panel of inquiry into the #EndSARS protest of October 20, 2020, and other alleged police brutality in the state.

Also read:

While speaking with newsmen on the alleged harassment of some protesters on Saturday, Omotosho said the Governor has directed CP to begin an investigation into the molestation of some protesters with a view to prosecute and punish any officer found culpable.

According to the commissioner, the incident has embarrassed the state government and would not be condoned.

Omotosho recalled that the state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was physically backing the #EndSARS protest and went to Abuja to deliver the protesters demands to Mr president

Speaking against the quantum of money lost during the protests the LCC boss Mr Yomi Omomuwasan said that the firm has lost a rough estimate of over N2.5 billion to the damages experienced between October 20, 2021, to February 13, 2021.

While lamenting the loss, Omomuwasan said the company has obligations to be met, hence, needed to get back to work.

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: