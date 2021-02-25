Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: Suspected hoodlums set police station ablaze in Imo

On 10:33 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
BREAKING: Suspected hoodlums set police station ablaze in Imo
File photo: police station

By Chinonso Alozie

A police station in Aboh Mbaise local government area of Imo state has been attacked and set ablaze by suspected hoodlums. 

The incident which was confirmed in Owerri, by the Imo State Police Public Relations Officers, PPRO, Orlando Ikekwo, said there was no casualties.

He briefly said: “Aboh MBAISE police station  has been attacked,  and razed down,  no casualties no loss of arm.”

READ ALSO: Port Harcourt timber market on fire, 3rd in five days 

However, sources from the area told Vanguard that, “Policemen on duty fled and some of them injured as they were taking cover, when they saw some boys with inflammable substance pouring it around the station. 

“These boys did not enter inside the police station, the only thing they did was to set ablaze the station and drove away. This has caused tension in the area as people started running for their live.”

 Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!