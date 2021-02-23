Breaking: Senate confirms Buratai, Olonisakin, others as non-career ambassadors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Senate, Tuesday confirmed former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai; former Chief of Defence Staff, Gabriel Olonisakin; former Chief of Air Staff, Ibok Ibas; and former Chief of Naval Staff, Abubakar Sadique as non-career ambassadors.

President Buhari had on the 5 of February, sent their names to the senate to be confirmed as non-career ambassadors.

Nigerians had condemned their nomination, noting that it was a plan to shield them from prosecution by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged abuses committed by the Nigerian military under their watch.

