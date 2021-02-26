Kindly Share This Story:

By Davies Iheamnachor – Port Harcourt

The new Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Mr. Friday Eboka has disbanded the Eagle Crack Squad, a tactical unit of the state command.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP. Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement in Port Harcourt, said Eboka took the decision on Friday after a meeting with the Management Team of the Command.

Omoni in the statement noted: “The dissolution is coming on the heels of Complaints of unprofessional conduct exhibited by the Personnel of the Unit.

“Recall that the CP in his Maiden Press Briefing on Tuesday promised to address all cases of infractions by the Police and increase supervision of the men, with a stern warning to deal with erring officers and hold DPOs/HODs vicariously liable.

“The dissolution is with immediate effect and all Personnel attached to the Unit are to report to the Headquarters for redeployment.”

He urged members of the public to rekindle their trust in the Police, adding that the Command was committed to giving them improved Policing services.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: