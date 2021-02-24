BREAKING: NLC pickets Corporate Affairs Commission over alleged unfriendly policies

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

THE Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Wednesday morning, led many workers across government agencies to picket the Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC, over alleged unfriendly policies against workers of the commission.

The picketing being carried out at the headquarters of the commission is ongoing.

The national leadership of NLC, led by its President, Comrade Ayuba Waba, led executive and members of unions to the action intended to change certain policies considered to be against the interest of workers of the organization.

The protest which started as early as 8:00 am, saw the premises of the Commission blocked, preventing workers from gaining entry into the building.

Speaking at the protest ground, Waba alleged that the Commission’s Registrar General, Garba Abubakar stalled staff promotion and brought in environmental experts to fumigate the agency for N35million in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, including contracting someone to paint the Zone 5 annexe office for N25million.

Among other allegations raised by NLC was that the Registrar transferred married women who are staff out of the Commission.

As at the time of filing this brief report, vehicular movement was stalled, and workers that were to resume as early as 8:00 am were stranded outside the building.

