Breaking: Nigeria not disqualified from accessing COVID-19 vaccines through COVAX — WHO

On 3:47 pmIn Healthby
COVID-19: Nigeria to get 80m doses vaccine in 2021 — Governors

By Sola Ogundipe

Contrary to reports, Nigeria has not been disqualified from accessing Covid-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility.

Clarifying the position in Abuja on Saturday at an emergency press briefing called by the National Primary Healthcare Development, Agency, NPHCDA, the World Health Organisation, WHO, country representative in Nigeria said the agency has not disqualified any country from accessing vaccines from the facility.

The WHO said, on the contrary, it was assisting Nigeria and other African countries to start accessing the Astrazeneca vaccine as from February, as soon as it received clearance for emergency use.

Nigeria has been granted the largest allocation of 16 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the COVAX facility, WHO confirmed.

Vanguard News Nigeria

