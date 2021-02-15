Breaking: Makinde, 4 Northern govs in closed-door meeting over Shasha market mayhem

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

Governor Abubakar Bagudu (Kebbi), on Monday evening, led Governors Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Abubakar Bello (Niger) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara) in a closed-door meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde in Oyo state.

The governors who arrived by 7.03pm were subsequently led into a closed door meeting by the host governor Makinde.

The meeting with Makinde has to do with the Shasha market crisis with the governors billed to visit the market and asses things on Tuesday.

The governors are also billed to meet with various stakeholders involved in the crisis on Tuesday, with a view to arriving at amicable resolution.

Others present at the meeting are Special Adviser to the governor on Security, Mr Fatai Owoseni; Special Assistant to the governor on Community Relations (Arewa Community), Alhaji Ahmad Murtala; Serikis representing Hausa communities among other stakeholders.

