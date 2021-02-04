Vanguard Logo

Breaking: Maina’s son, Faisal, flees to U.S – EFCC tells court

Maina and his son, Faisal

Faisal Maina, son of Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman, defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), has fled to the United States of America (USA), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has said.

The EFCC’s Counsel, Mohammed Abubakar, on Thursday, told Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Abubakar said from the information at the disposal of the anti-graft agency, Faisal sneaked to the USA through the Republic of Niger.

Earlier at the Thursday’s sitting, Justice Abang, in a committal proceeding ruling, ordered Faisal’s surety, who is a member of the House of Representatives, Sani Dan-Galadima. representing Kaura-Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara, to forfeit a property used as a bail bond.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Faisal was granted a N60 million bail with a surety in the like sum who must be a serving member of the House of Representatives.(NAN)

