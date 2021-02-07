Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Breaking: Lagos reopens 3rd Mainland Bridge ahead of scheduled time

On 3:09 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Rehabilitation: FG to shut 3rd Mainland Bridge for 3 days
Mainland Bridge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government on Sunday noon announced the reopening of Third Mainland Bridge earlier than 7 pm scheduled time.

Recall that the Oworonshoki bound lane of the Third Mainland Bridge was closed totally from vehicular movement on midnight on Saturday, February 6, 2021, till 7 pm on Sunday, February 7, 2021, to remove the last expansion joint on the Oworonshoki bound lane.

Also read: Bandits kill 19 in Birnin Gwari, Kajuru LGAs in Kaduna

In a statement released by Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeindei, t was explained that the closure was vital to enable the contractor to move their equipment to the Oworonshoki bound lane within the given period without any interruptions that could be caused by vehicular movement on the bridge.

Explaining the closure, he stated that the rehabilitation process was being done assiduously to ensure set deadlines are met.

Vanguard News Nigeria 

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!